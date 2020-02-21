Wind speeds expected to hit 50mph in Ipswich during third weekend of storms

The Orwell Bridge closed during Storm Ciara earlier in February Picture: ALEX BLAGONA ALEX BLAGONA

Wind speeds of between 40 and 50mph are expected in Suffolk over the weekend - but there are currently no plans to close the Orwell Bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Forecasters Weatherquest said wind speeds are expected to pick up tonight and continue into the weekend, with patches of rain also due.

This marks the third consecutive weekend of stormy weather following on from Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis.

You may also want to watch:

Despite the forecast, Highways England have said they are not planning to close the Orwell Bridge at this time, but will continue to monitor the weather.

The bridge typically closes when wind speeds are likely to exceed 50mph, which frequently causes gridlock on the roads in Ipswich.

During the past two weekends, the bridge has been closed for extended periods, leading to renewed calls for new measures to be introduced to allow cars to continue travelling over the bridge while high-sided vehicles are rerouted.

MORE: Ipswich MP Tom Hunt says it is 'absolutely imperative' Orwell Bridge remains open in winds