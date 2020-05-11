Orwell Bridge set to close for four hours as wind speeds pick up

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge is to close for four hours this afternoon, Highways England has announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England suggested earlier today that it may have to close the bridge for a time because of the wind but has now confirmed it will put a full closure in place.

In a statement on Twitter Highways England said: “Wind speeds have increased to the extent that a full closure of the Orwell Bridge will be necessary.

“We anticipate this to be between 12.00 and 16.00.”

Forecaster Adam Dury from Weatherquest, based in Norwich, said: “Across the region there are gusts of between 40 and 45mph, and round the coast they may be close to 50mph.

You may also want to watch:

“The winds will be highest between now and around 3pm, and then ease down after that. There is the chance of a light shower, but most areas will be dry.”

Temperatures are also becoming much colder after the warm weekend, with a chance of frost in some parts of the area.

Mr Dury said: “It will feel quite cold today, with highs of only around 10 to 11 Celsius, but it will feel a bit warmer in the sunshine.

He added “Some parts of West Suffolk could have a frost tonight.”

The news comes only days after highways bosses behind plans for a 40mph trial on the bridge during high winds confirmed that the project is still on course for this winter, despite the coronavirus disruptions.

READ MORE: Will coronavirus delay Orwell Bridge wind closure trial?