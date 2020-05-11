Orwell Bridge set to close for four hours as wind speeds pick up
PUBLISHED: 11:38 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 11 May 2020
Charlotte Bond
The Orwell Bridge is to close for four hours this afternoon, Highways England has announced.
Highways England suggested earlier today that it may have to close the bridge for a time because of the wind but has now confirmed it will put a full closure in place.
In a statement on Twitter Highways England said: “Wind speeds have increased to the extent that a full closure of the Orwell Bridge will be necessary.
“We anticipate this to be between 12.00 and 16.00.”
Forecaster Adam Dury from Weatherquest, based in Norwich, said: “Across the region there are gusts of between 40 and 45mph, and round the coast they may be close to 50mph.
“The winds will be highest between now and around 3pm, and then ease down after that. There is the chance of a light shower, but most areas will be dry.”
Temperatures are also becoming much colder after the warm weekend, with a chance of frost in some parts of the area.
Mr Dury said: “It will feel quite cold today, with highs of only around 10 to 11 Celsius, but it will feel a bit warmer in the sunshine.
He added “Some parts of West Suffolk could have a frost tonight.”
The news comes only days after highways bosses behind plans for a 40mph trial on the bridge during high winds confirmed that the project is still on course for this winter, despite the coronavirus disruptions.
