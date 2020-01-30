E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Orwell Bridge 40mph speed limits for high winds in place by next winter, says Highways England

PUBLISHED: 20:32 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:32 30 January 2020

HIghways England were questioned on plans for the Orwell Bridge, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

HIghways England were questioned on plans for the Orwell Bridge, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Reduced speed limits for the Orwell Bridge during high winds are set to be in place by next winter, highways chiefs have pledged.

Gridlocked traffic on Star Lane, Ipswich, during Orwell Bridge closures is a common sight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGridlocked traffic on Star Lane, Ipswich, during Orwell Bridge closures is a common sight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Simon Amor, head of planning and development at Highways England, told Ipswich Borough Council's scrutiny committee on Thursday that a 40mph speed limit would raise the closure threshold to 70mph winds - instead of the current 50mph winds which force the bridge to be shut.

Crucially, it would have meant that 15 of the 18 wind closures since October 2013 would not have happened.

READ MORE: The long-awaited measures for keeping the Orwell Bridge open

He said: "I think that is the most practical solution. It's relatively straightforward, obviously it needs to be enforceable so we need the police on board, which they appear to be.

"There are also statutory processes - we cannot just put a 40mph speed limit on there, we have to do that legally. We just need to clear that but I am relatively positive that is [achievable]."

Councillor Sandra Gage said the findings of the report was now what was promised. Picture: IBCCouncillor Sandra Gage said the findings of the report was now what was promised. Picture: IBC

It is understood the existing average speed cameras could be used to enforce speed limits.

But while the option of reduced speed limits looks likely for the end of 2020, adding windbreaks to the existing parapets and the ability to separate high-sided vehicles appear to have stalled.

Mr Amor said: "We are looking at the impact of the existing parapets.

"We have pretty much discounted bolting anything to the existing parapets because the bridge is over a kilometre long, if we put anything on top of the parapets that in itself is a massive structure [which adds weight issues].

The Orwell Bridge empty of traffic during high winds. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDThe Orwell Bridge empty of traffic during high winds. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

"What we want to do is see how much shielding the existing parapets can give."

He said separating high-sided vehicles "is not something we would totally discount but it's probably a very unlikely solution to the problems".

He added: "How you physically do that, separate vehicles out? The police haven't got the resources to do that, Highways England haven't got the resources to do that, where we stack the vehicles, welfare for drivers.

"It's not quite as simple as it sounds."

Allowing cars to use the bridge during high winds is one of the options being considered. Picture: GREGG BROWNAllowing cars to use the bridge during high winds is one of the options being considered. Picture: GREGG BROWN

READ MORE: Reaction to Highways England Orwell Bridge report

Highways England said it understood the frustration motorists in Ipswich had when the bridge closed and that finding a solution remained a "number one priority" for the East of England.

However it urged the public to have faith in the ongoing work, and said the bridge was not an Achilles Heel but an asset for the town.

Councillor Sandra Gage, vice-chairman of the committee raised fears that the town was "no further forward after waiting over 15 months" for the report, with "zero commitments to deliver any improvements".

She added it was "not what we were promised".

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge 40mph speed limits for high winds in place by next winter, says Highways England

HIghways England were questioned on plans for the Orwell Bridge, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Northern bypass work officially recommended to cease

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has said the county will not do any more work on the northern route proposal. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver still in hospital after serious crash involving BMW

The crash happened in Foxhall Road, close to its junction with Dobbs Lane (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Ins, outs, loans and rumours - how transfer deadline day is shaping up for Ipswich Town

Paul Lambert is expecting a quiet deadline day at Ipswich Town, with Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes both linked with Premier League moves during the window. Picture: ARCHANT

18 runs and races in Suffolk 2020 - from marathons to zombie sprints and muddy obstacles

Hundreds of runners took part in the Woodbridge 10K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24