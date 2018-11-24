Avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup for Suffolk and north Essex

Miss the morning bottlenecks and hold-ups on the region’s roads this week by finding out what engineering works Highways England have planned in Suffolk and North Essex.

A12 Southbound, junction 20 (Hatfield Peverel)

Work to maintain technology assets on the A12 southbound at junction 20 begins on Tuesday, November 27.

The work is due to last one night, between 9pm and 6am. During the work, multiple lane closures will be in place.

A12 and A120 Essex (various locations)

An ongoing programme to repair damaged safety barriers continues this week with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weekdays only. Single lane closures will be in place.

A12 junctions 28 to 27 (Colchester) - Motts Bridge refurbishment

One lane of the junction 27 exit slip road will remain closed 24 hours a day while work is carried out.

A14 junctions 55 to 58 (Ipswich - Copdock to Seven Hills)

Work to improve road safety by renewing road markings takes place this week. The eastbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 55 and 58 between 9pm and 5am on Monday night with a signed diversion via the A12 and A1214.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway - which should affect some drivers in Suffolk and Essex. Highways England are carrying out a variety of tasks along the road meaning it will need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local routes. Work will usually take place between 8pm and 6am. Diversions will be in place for closures. The closures include the A14 Westbound between junctions 36 and 31 (Newmarket and Cambridge), which will be closed overnight between Monday November 26 - Friday November 30

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road is now closed to traffic.

A120 Ramsey roundabout, Harwich, Essex

Work to improve road safety by replacing street lights and signs on the roundabout continues this week.

The eastbound approach and exit to the roundabout will be closed on Monday and Tuesday nights, November 26 and 27, between 9pm and 5am. He westbound approach and exit will be closed on nights from Wednesday to Friday, November 28 to 30, between 9pm and 5am. Temporary traffic lights will be used to manage traffic across the roundabout.