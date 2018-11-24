Partly Cloudy

Avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup for Suffolk and north Essex

24 November, 2018 - 19:30
Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Miss the morning bottlenecks and hold-ups on the region’s roads this week by finding out what engineering works Highways England have planned in Suffolk and North Essex.

Highways England are limiting traffic on stretches of the A14 and A12 this week due to repair works Picture: GREGG BROWNHighways England are limiting traffic on stretches of the A14 and A12 this week due to repair works Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 Southbound, junction 20 (Hatfield Peverel)

Work to maintain technology assets on the A12 southbound at junction 20 begins on Tuesday, November 27.

The work is due to last one night, between 9pm and 6am. During the work, multiple lane closures will be in place.

A12 and A120 Essex (various locations)

An ongoing programme to repair damaged safety barriers continues this week with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weekdays only. Single lane closures will be in place.

A12 junctions 28 to 27 (Colchester) - Motts Bridge refurbishment

One lane of the junction 27 exit slip road will remain closed 24 hours a day while work is carried out.

A14 junctions 55 to 58 (Ipswich - Copdock to Seven Hills)

Work to improve road safety by renewing road markings takes place this week. The eastbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 55 and 58 between 9pm and 5am on Monday night with a signed diversion via the A12 and A1214.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway - which should affect some drivers in Suffolk and Essex. Highways England are carrying out a variety of tasks along the road meaning it will need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local routes. Work will usually take place between 8pm and 6am. Diversions will be in place for closures. The closures include the A14 Westbound between junctions 36 and 31 (Newmarket and Cambridge), which will be closed overnight between Monday November 26 - Friday November 30

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road is now closed to traffic.

A120 Ramsey roundabout, Harwich, Essex

Work to improve road safety by replacing street lights and signs on the roundabout continues this week.

The eastbound approach and exit to the roundabout will be closed on Monday and Tuesday nights, November 26 and 27, between 9pm and 5am. He westbound approach and exit will be closed on nights from Wednesday to Friday, November 28 to 30, between 9pm and 5am. Temporary traffic lights will be used to manage traffic across the roundabout.

Griff Rhys Jones invites Oliver to meet his alpacas at his Suffolk home

16:00 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones showing off his Alpacas Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Celebrity writer and comedian Griff Rhys Jones gave one boy a very special day as he invited him to his Suffolk home to meet his alpacas.

Womens charities and University of Suffolk to march against sexual violence

16:00 Jake Foxford
Bury St Edmunds Women's Aid is one of the partners agenices marching with Suffolk Rape Crisis, along with the University of Suffolk Students' Union and the Suffolk Feminist Society. Picture: SUFFOLK RAPE CRISIS

Light and noise will fill the night when hundreds of women march against sexual violence during a packed late night shopping evening in Ipswich.

19:30 Adam Howlett
RSPCA calls for donations as it prepares to help thousands of animals in need

08:38 Dominic Moffitt
The RSPCA received 1,715 calls from people in Suffolk and Essex to their animal cruelty hotline last Christmas Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA has revealed it received more than 1,700 calls to its cruelty hotline last Christmas from concerned residents in Suffolk and Essex.

A stalker and an extended sentence in this week’s court round-up

17:00 Megan Aldous
Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars due to stalking and sexual assult. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A stalker was jailed this week for 20 months and a man who was already convicted was found with a sharpened weapon his jail cell.

Stabbing accused: ‘I thought I was going to be killed’

11:00 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has told a court he pulled out a knife because he thought he was going to be killed.

Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion eye most ambitious visitor targets for 10 years

09:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Silent discos and themed days at Ipswich Museum have helped bring in visitors Picture: IBC

Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion have set their most ambitious visitor number targets for a decade, in a bid to turn around falling school trips.

Suffolk cottage among most ‘instagrammable’ in the country

12:10 Sophie Barnett
Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIP

A gingerbread cottage tucked away in Suffolk with its own meadows has been ranked one of the top spots to shoot the perfect Instagram snap.

‘Keyboard warriors’ spreading spite are adding to police workload, says top officer

06:45 Andrew Papworth
Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Aggressive “keyboard warriors” are burdening police with additional work as officers are forced to investigate spiteful comments being spread on social media.

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

13:57 Katy Sandalls
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s is in Addenbrookes Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being punched in the head in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

