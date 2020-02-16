E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge is now OPEN

PUBLISHED: 10:44 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 16 February 2020

The Orwell Bridge is now open after being shut for 19 hours Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge is now open after being shut for 19 hours Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

Highways officials have reopened the Orwell Bridge after it was shut for 19 hours due to Storm Dennis.

You may also want to watch:

Wind speeds hit up to 70mph and there has been heavy rainfall as the storm reached its peak in the county.

The threshold for closing the bridge is about 50mph.

READ MORE: Storm Dennis: Winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain expected

Highways England said they had reopened the eastbound carriageway first, before moving onto the westbound carriageway.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis: Orwell Bridge to be closed for 16 hours

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis: Orwell Bridge to be closed for 16 hours

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge is now OPEN

The Orwell Bridge is now open after being shut for 19 hours Picture: GREGG BROWN

Aldeburgh Festival looks to boost audiences with £10 tickets and free coaches

Roger Wright outside the Snape Maltings Concert Hall. Picture: Matt Jolly

Judge ‘devastated’ not to leave with the match ball after impressive Burton performance

Alan Judge celebrates his second and Towns fourth, with teammate Gwion Edwards, in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Land with plans for new holiday park up for £1.2m sale

Land with plans for a new holiday park is up for sale for more than £1.2m. Picture: TAYLOR BRAY LTD/GOOLGEMAPS

Motorcycle cavalcade for newly weds Paul and Rachel

Rachel Clarke and Paul Alcock with their club, Black Shuck MCC, who surprised them on their wedding day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24