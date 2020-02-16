Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge is now OPEN
PUBLISHED: 10:44 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 16 February 2020
Archant
Highways officials have reopened the Orwell Bridge after it was shut for 19 hours due to Storm Dennis.
Wind speeds hit up to 70mph and there has been heavy rainfall as the storm reached its peak in the county.
The threshold for closing the bridge is about 50mph.
Highways England said they had reopened the eastbound carriageway first, before moving onto the westbound carriageway.