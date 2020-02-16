Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge is now OPEN

The Orwell Bridge is now open after being shut for 19 hours Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Highways officials have reopened the Orwell Bridge after it was shut for 19 hours due to Storm Dennis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The #OrwellBridge Eastbound is now open, we are just in the final steps of opening the Wesbound. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 16, 2020

You may also want to watch:

Wind speeds hit up to 70mph and there has been heavy rainfall as the storm reached its peak in the county.

The threshold for closing the bridge is about 50mph.

READ MORE: Storm Dennis: Winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain expected

Highways England said they had reopened the eastbound carriageway first, before moving onto the westbound carriageway.