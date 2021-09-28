News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Historic seafront shelter opens following arson attack

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:47 AM September 28, 2021   
The damaged Manwick Shelter on Felixstowe seafront

The damaged Manwick Shelter on Felixstowe seafront - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

A historic shelter on Felixstowe promenade has reopened after an "appalling" arson attack last year.

Manwick Shelter, on the town's south seafront, was damaged when two waste bins were set alight in the October 2020.

The shelter, which is more than 120 yeas old, has now reopened following three months of repairs by Felixstowe-based Turner Construction.

East Suffolk Council fully refurbished the shelter, along with the nearby Arwela shelter, in 2018 at a cost of £150,000 after they had suffered significant timber decay, vandalism and weather damage over the years.

Manwick Shelter on the South Seafront Felixstowe has been repaired after an arson attack in 2020

The repaired Manwick shelter on Felixstowes' South Seafront - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Speaking about the reopening, councillor Steve Gallant said: "Local residents were clearly disappointed and upset over the appalling damage to this much-loved amenity, as were we and we wanted to get this historic shelter back into working use as quickly as possible for the benefit of the community. "

Mark Jepson, mayor of Felixstowe added: "It is fantastic to see the historic Manwick shelter recovered to its former glory. These singular and senseless acts of vandalism are not only appalling, but they undermine our community."

