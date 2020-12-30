Suffolk college celebrates 10th anniversary - what are your memories?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 30 December 2019
As Suffolk New College prepares for its 10th birthday, we have taken a look back at the institution's rich history in central Ipswich.
The college, which has formerly been known as Civic College and Suffolk College, was originally opened by Queen Elizabeth II on July 21, 1961.
But before initial construction, an area of housing around Rope Walk and Grimwade Street known as "The Potteries" was demolished to make way for the then iconic tower building.
And since, over 58 years of history, hundreds of thousands of students have built their future thanks to the college, with sites spreading as far as Leiston - and soon, Otley.
But Her Majesty is not the only famous face to have passed through the college's doors, with then England manager Fabio Capello cutting the ceremonial ribbon at an official opening ceremony for the college in February 2010.
The new state-of-the-art building for the transformed college came at a cost of £70million, opening in the summer of 2009 and boasting a new sports centre, music studios, theatre and Shelley's Restaurant.
But the college is now set to expand further from December 31 when the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College is taken under its wing to become "Suffolk Rural".
Principal of the college, Viv Gillespie, said: "We are delighted to be celebrating our tenth anniversary in the town as Suffolk New College - although our history goes back almost 60 years to our days as Civic College.
"During our history, we have been able to teach hundreds of thousands of students, supporting them on their journey to further study or employment.
"It's a real pleasure to be able to work with generations of families and help them grow and learn throughout their time with us.
"We very much look forward to being able to continue to have a positive impact in this community over the next decade and beyond."
Alumni of the college include Stuart Humphryes, famed for colourising classic episodes of Doctor Who and former top 10 band member Asami Zdrenka, once of girl group Neon Jungle.
Other students have been given the opportunity to star in films including blockbuster World War One movie Journey's End alongside Ipswich-born Sam Claflin.
Do you have any pictures of your time at the college you would like to share? Send them in to oliver.sullivan@archant.co.uk.