House of multiple occupancy plan for former Ipswich hostel

PUBLISHED: 19:47 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:04 25 June 2019

Norwich Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Grade II Listed former hostel in Ipswich could be turned into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for eight people.

Joel Jordan is looking to covert the historic building at 160 Norwich Road, which has been vacant for 18 months, into a series of rooms with en suite toilets.

Set over two floors, the rooms' occupants would share bathrooms and kitchens.

However neighbours have raised concerns about the potential noise disturbance from the building.

They also said the nearby Wilbury HMO building had 55 rooms.

One opponent said: ""Eight units seems rather high for this building and seems very much motivated by financial considerations.""

However a planning document in support of the application said: ""The development would regenerate a heritage asset in a sustainable inner urban location on a bus route and conducive to pedestrians and cyclists.

"It would provide employment during the conversion works and help housing supply in the borough.""

However in recommending approval ahead of a planning committee meeting at Ipswich Borough Council, officers said there was no evidence the HMO would cause harm to the conservation area Norwich Road is part of.

It also highlighted that the site "would be a 'quiet' house with a strict 'no party' rule" and "would be managed by an experienced letting agency".

