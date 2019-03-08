E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Gallery: Duke of Edinburgh enjoys traditional naval skills at HMS Ganges in 1973

PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 November 2019

Prince Philip visits HMS Ganges royal navy training ship in Shotley in 1973 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Prince Philip visits HMS Ganges royal navy training ship in Shotley in 1973 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Richard Snasdell

HMS Ganges enjoyed its second visit from Prince Philip in 1973 when the duke inspected the naval trainees as part of a day on the Shotley peninsula.

The Prince inspects the trainees at HMS Ganges Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThe Prince inspects the trainees at HMS Ganges Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The Duke of Edinburgh, who had previously visited in 1956, was shown a variety of exercises and entertainment, highlighting Royal Navy traditions and skills.

The day included the spectacular climbing of the rigging on the 143-foot-high mast of the old steam corvette HMS Cordelia, which as been a landmark on the peninsula and from the River Orwell and Harwich Harbour since 1907.

HMS Ganges moved to Shotley from Harwich in 1904 as part of a £100,000 project to build shore-based accommodation and to expand the facility.

Some of the entertainment put on for the celebration Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLSome of the entertainment put on for the celebration Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The training centre for boys closed during the Second World War but reopened afterwards. It was finally closed in 1976.

Do you remember the duke's visit? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

