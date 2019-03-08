Looking back to when historic submarine HMS Opossum visited Ipswich in 1982
PUBLISHED: 19:17 23 April 2019
In April 1982, Ipswich Docks had a rather special visitor - as the HMS Opossum submarine came into dock and allowed one of our photographers the chance to climb aboard and take a look around.
The submarine itself was built in the 1960s and was first launched in 1963.
It would go on to be used until 1993, when it was paid off to be decommissioned.
The submarine was 90metres long and had two 3,000horsepower electric motors, which each drove a three-bladed propeller which would achieve top speeds of 17knots - or 20mph - when submerged and 12knots, or 14mph, on the surface.
From our photos you can see six of the forward-facing torpedo tubes, with two others elsewhere which contained a total of 24 torpedoes.
Upon the submarine's decommissioning the nameplate from the Opossum was given to St Edmundsbury Borough Council due to its association with Bury St Edmunds.