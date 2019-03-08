E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Sheeran favoured brand Hoax to return with new high street pop-up

PUBLISHED: 13:40 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 29 October 2019

Local company HOAX are set to return with a brand new pop-up shop L-R Jason Carter, Archie Carter and Ricardo Markin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Details of a brand new pop-up shop coming to Ipswich next month have been revealed.

Fans queue outside the pop-up shop hosted in Ipswich with Ed Sheeran earlier this year Picture: ARCHANTFans queue outside the pop-up shop hosted in Ipswich with Ed Sheeran earlier this year Picture: ARCHANT

The shop will be hosted by Suffolk-based clothing brand Hoax who regularly work with Framlingham star Ed Sheeran.

The store will open on 52 Buttermarket on November 16 when a launch event will be held.

The pop-up will then remain open for eight weeks over the Christmas period.

Hoax will be taking over the currently empty building that was previously the home of the Riley and Riley Jewellers.

The shop closed its doors earlier this year after its relocation to Aldeburgh.

The new pop-up will only be one door down from the highly successful shop the brand hosted alongside Ed Sheeran in the summer to coincide with his homecoming gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Hundreds of excited Sheeran fans queued for hours along Ipswich's high street to get their hands on exclusive merchandise at the shop.

In the summer the shop featured collaboration pieces with the Suffolk singer as well as some of Hoax's own clothing.

The brand also helped to select a live act to support Sheeran on the homecoming left of his tour through a nationwide battle of the bands competition.

This time, however, Hoax will be going it alone, selling only their own products in the high street shop.

"We will be launching some new products," said Archie Carter from Hoax, "as well as a few exclusives and some bargains for Christmas."

Mr Carter said they had received very positive feedback from the previous pop up shop and were pleased to be able to return home.

"The response was great. We have had people from all over the world ask us to come to their country.

"We are happy to serve our local fan base."

He said that the company were looking forward to returning once again to a physical shop in Ipswich.

"It's nice to have something on the high street," said Mr Carter.

"We will be open for late night shopping and the light switch on. We are trying to make a big thing about it.

"We are really excited about it."

Work is set to begin to transform the shop this week.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of 'persistently absent' pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

'I'm too scared to work' – Ipswich retail security staff on facing 'fearless' shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

