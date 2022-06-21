News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Holbrook and Birchwood schools visit 'Suffolk Trinity'

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM June 21, 2022
Children from Birchwood Primary School at the Suffolk Food Hall on Suffolk Day. Picture: Sarah Luc

Year six students from Holbrook and Birchwood primary school's visited the 'Suffolk Trinity' at The Suffolk Food Hall. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Students from Holbrook and Birchwood primary schools were joined by the the 'Suffolk Trinity' as part of a day of celebration for Suffolk Day.

Year six students from the schools took a trip to The Suffolk Food Hall to visit the 'Suffolk Trinity', the Suffolk Punch, the Red Poll Cattle and the Suffolk Sheep.      

The visit aimed to educate the children about Suffolk's farming heritage and allowed them to ask questions of the owners of the animals, as well as take part in other activities centred around creating their own 'Suffolk Day Dish.'

Millie from Birchwood Primary saying hello to Colony Wren, from the Suffolk Punch Trust. Picture:

Millie from Birchwood Primary. The Suffolk Punch horse is part of the 'Suffolk Trinity' alongside the Red Poll Cattle and the Suffolk Sheep. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Local authority governor for the partnership of Birchwood and Holbrook primary schools, Paul Firman MBE, said: "It's gone absolutely excellently, the sun has shone, we've sat here today and looked at the icons of Suffolk.

"The kids have been extremely excited, they've had a tremendous day and loved every minute of it.

"How much more Suffolk can you get? We're at the Suffolk Food Hall, looking at the river Orwell, looking at the Orwell bridge, we've had the 'Suffolk Trinity' all together on a field, and the sun is shining."

Children from Holbrook Primary and Birchwood Primary celebrated Suffolk Day at the Suffolk Food Hall

The children took the trip to the The Suffolk Food Hall as part of their Suffolk Day celebrations. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sam, Rainn and Oliver Paul in front of the Red Poll. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sam, Rainn and Oliver Paul in front of the Red Poll. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Millie from Birchwood Primary saying hello to Colony Wren, from the Suffolk Punch Trust. Picture:

Millie from Birchwood Primary saying hello to Colony Wren, from the Suffolk Punch Trust. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Stephen Cobbald with his sheep. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Stephen Cobbald with his sheep. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

Port of Felixstowe

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Pride 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Gallery

22 of the best pictures of town celebrating Suffolk Pride

William Warnes

person
Mark Beadsworth with Peter Andre, who have become friends in recent years.

Peter Andre's thanks to Ipswich business for work on son's birthday Audi

Abygail Fossett

person
This picture was captured from Bungay in north Suffolk

Suffolk Weather | Gallery

Stunning pictures of lightning in Suffolk after heatwave

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon