Holbrook and Birchwood schools visit 'Suffolk Trinity'

Year six students from Holbrook and Birchwood primary school's visited the 'Suffolk Trinity' at The Suffolk Food Hall. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Students from Holbrook and Birchwood primary schools were joined by the the 'Suffolk Trinity' as part of a day of celebration for Suffolk Day.

Year six students from the schools took a trip to The Suffolk Food Hall to visit the 'Suffolk Trinity', the Suffolk Punch, the Red Poll Cattle and the Suffolk Sheep.

The visit aimed to educate the children about Suffolk's farming heritage and allowed them to ask questions of the owners of the animals, as well as take part in other activities centred around creating their own 'Suffolk Day Dish.'

Millie from Birchwood Primary. The Suffolk Punch horse is part of the 'Suffolk Trinity' alongside the Red Poll Cattle and the Suffolk Sheep. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Local authority governor for the partnership of Birchwood and Holbrook primary schools, Paul Firman MBE, said: "It's gone absolutely excellently, the sun has shone, we've sat here today and looked at the icons of Suffolk.

"The kids have been extremely excited, they've had a tremendous day and loved every minute of it.

"How much more Suffolk can you get? We're at the Suffolk Food Hall, looking at the river Orwell, looking at the Orwell bridge, we've had the 'Suffolk Trinity' all together on a field, and the sun is shining."

The children took the trip to the The Suffolk Food Hall as part of their Suffolk Day celebrations. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sam, Rainn and Oliver Paul in front of the Red Poll. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Millie from Birchwood Primary saying hello to Colony Wren, from the Suffolk Punch Trust. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Stephen Cobbald with his sheep. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



