Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

PUBLISHED: 10:28 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 12 February 2019

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A five-year-old girl suffered a serious allergic reaction which “could have killed her” during a special family holiday.

Daisy Mowles, five, suffered a serious allergic reaction to a meal at Center Parcs Elveden and required hospital treatment Picture: KATIE MOWLESDaisy Mowles, five, suffered a serious allergic reaction to a meal at Center Parcs Elveden and required hospital treatment Picture: KATIE MOWLES

Little Daisy’s parents, Tom and Katie Mowles, booked a week away at Center Parcs in Elveden last week to mark the youngster’s birthday but what should have been a memorable trip as a family-of-four turned into a nightmare.

Daisy, who has an eight-month-old brother Jasper, is allergic to egg and dairy but as a treat, her parents decided to order an Indian takeaway from the site’s Dine In service last Wednesday.

Mrs Mowles, 28, from Holbrook, said: “Before we ordered we spoke to the server about the allergies to dairy and egg that Daisy has.

“He went through our order of vegan Indian food to confirm that what we ordered was safe for her to eat, he checked with the chef and with us once more, confirming the dairy and egg allergies.”

The family tucked into their meal but it wasn’t before long that Daisy started to complain of an itchy tongue and cheeks and her face began to swell.

Mrs Mowles added: “We told her to have a drink as it was likely the food was a little spicy as we were advised that everything was safe for her to eat.

“She then began to itch her eyes which came out with hives - another sign of an allergic reaction.

“We gave her Piriton but she became upset and panicky so we gave her a Ventolin inhaler in case her breathing was starting to become a struggle.

“I called Dine In to confirm everything was definitely dairy and egg free but was advised that the naan bread contained 0.1% yogurt powder which is, of course, dairy, and why our daughter was having an allergic reaction.”

The couple took Daisy to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds where she was given a further antihistamine.

The family has since received a full refund of £406 but Mrs Mowles said she wants more to be done to ensure this does not happen again. It has left Daisy anxious and questioning everything that she eats.

She said: “I want to know if the labelling on the food was wrong, did they disregard the yogurt powder or are the staff just not educated on allergies enough?

“This could have killed her but we were very lucky Daisy’s reaction wasn’t worse this time. This may have a different ending for someone else.”

A Center Parcs spokesman said: “We understand that this was a very upsetting incident for the family and we would like to apologise to them for any distress caused.

“At Center Parcs we have very rigorous procedures for the control of allergens across all of our restaurants. We have conducted a full investigation and unfortunately, it would appear that, on this particular occasion, some of the procedures were not adhered to strictly.

“As a result of the investigation we have re-briefed and re-trained all employees involved.

“We have been in contact with the family to reassure them that we are taking this matter extremely seriously.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager has phone snatched from town bus stop

A woman had her phone snatched as she waited at a bus stop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Van driver says he did not see who got into his vehicle on day of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The Band – who says men can’t enjoy the great sounds of Take That?

The music of Take That comes to life in The Band, Photo: Matt Crockett

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Winner of our £1,000 giveaway competition revealed

Mary Brown couldn't beleive it when she found out she won £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything you need to know about fostering a dog

Could you look after a dog for the weekend? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists