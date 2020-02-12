Road into Ipswich blocked after car overturns

A car has flipped over and is blocking a busy road near Ipswich, making it the third vehicle to overturn on Suffolk's roads this morning.

Police are currently at the scene of a single vehicle collision in Holbrook where a car has flipped upside down in Ipswich Road.

The road is currently blocked by the incident, however the driver is out of the vehicle and no ambulance has been requested.

Police were called to reports of the incident at 8.15am this morning and are now on scene diverting traffic while the vehicle awaits recovery.

Meanwhile, another overturned car has been reported in Buxhall, near Stowmarket at just after 8.10am.

The vehicle has also flipped, with the driver reporting a speculation of ice on the road.

Police have confirmed that the driver appears uninjured.

In addition to these two incidents a road in Middlewood Green is currently closed while emergency services work to extract a driver from a vehicle which has overturned in a ditch.

