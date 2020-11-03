Youngsters enjoy ‘fruitful’ day celebrating local apples

Pupils in Year 3 get to grips with the life cycle of an apple Picture: LUCY JOHNS Archant

Students at a Suffolk primary school have been busy making the most of all things apple-related.

Year 5 pupils at Holbrook water their apple tree Picture: LUCY JOHNS Year 5 pupils at Holbrook water their apple tree Picture: LUCY JOHNS

From writing apples into fairy stories, to making apple juice, apple crumble and even art with apples pupils at Holbrook Primary School made the most of the seasonal fruit.

As well as enjoying the fruits themselves, each class planted an apple tree to help build a school orchard.

“This was a new themed day that we were determined to still go ahead with after so many other whole school events have been cancelled,” said teacher Lucy Johns.

“So, while still adhering to our coronavirus risk assessments, we went for it.”

Year 6 students try apple art Picture: LUCY JOHNS Year 6 students try apple art Picture: LUCY JOHNS

All the apples used by the children for the special day were donated by Boxford Farms and Co-Op.

In total pupils were able to try nine different kinds of locally grown apples.

The school hopes that the work done on this year’s apple day will help them earn a prestigious Silver Food for Life Award which recognises good practice in schools.

Pupils at Holbrook Primary learn how to cut apples Picture: LUCY JOHNS Pupils at Holbrook Primary learn how to cut apples Picture: LUCY JOHNS

Foundation pupils try a range of different apples Picture: LUCY JOHNS Foundation pupils try a range of different apples Picture: LUCY JOHNS

