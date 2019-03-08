'Absolute pride' - Ipswich children wow teachers in amazing poetry recitals

Holbrook Primary School held a poetry recital. Picture: CHRIS PERRY

Children at Holbrook Primary School near Ipswich "filled all the adults in the school with absolute pride" as they impressed with a series of remarkable poetry readings.

The school held a poetry recital competition, with its 169 pupils given the chance to learn a poem of their own choice off by heart.

Pupils as young as four mastered the words of Michael Rosen, William Shakespeare and Brian Moses, with each year group choosing a winner to go through to the final at a whole school assembly on Thursday, October 3.

Head of school and English lead Chris Perry said the event "was an even more special event than I imagined it would be".

He added: "The children filled all the adults in school with absolute pride, particularly those who performed in our final in the school hall.

"What was really incredible was how well children across the school had learnt the words to such a range of poems. Some children went the extra mile and chose to write and recite their own poetry masterpieces.

"This initiative is one part of Holbrook's exciting new curriculum offer which goes far beyond the National Curriculum offering children real-life experiences and capitalising on our amazing local environment."