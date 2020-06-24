Mother and five year old daughter racially abused in village street
PUBLISHED: 14:45 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 24 June 2020
Police are appealing for information after a mother and her five year old daughter were racially abused in a Suffolk village.
On Wednesday, June 17, at some point between 8.45am and 9.10am, a woman in her early 40s, and her daughter, aged five, were walking down The Street in Holbrook when a woman in a vehicle, thought to be a Mini Cooper, drove past the pair and told them to move out of the way. The driver then screamed verbal and racially offensive language at the woman and daughter.
Anyone who saw the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Hadleigh police, quoting crime reference 37/33482/20.
