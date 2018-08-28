Partly Cloudy

Why this holiday destination is fully-booked months in advance

PUBLISHED: 20:04 13 December 2018

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages near Woodbridge has always been a winner with guests. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages near Woodbridge has always been a winner with guests. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages near Woodbridge has always been a winner with guests. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A holiday cottage owner has credited her success in a national award scheme to her staff - who judges say are like ‘gold dust’.

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages near Woodbridge has always been a winner with guests, and now it is official because it has been awarded a five-star gold award from VisitEngland.

It is the third time the picturesque holiday complex has won an award for excellence from the national tourist board.

The judges assessed Letheringham Water Cottages on 10 different aspects including housekeeping; service and hospitality; bedrooms and bathrooms.

Jacqui Fairey, who owns the nine-acre site with her partner Richard, said: “It feels good to win, we put in a lot of effort and time.

The bedroom of one of the mill cottages. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“We are always renewing and improving things and making sure we get everything absolutely right.

“The man from VisitEngland described our staff as gold dust and couldn’t believe how far in advance we are booked up for.”

The facility consists of four holiday homes which are dog friendly. They have a 95% occupant rate and have limited availability from January to May.

The 61-year-old owner believes the decor is a big draw for guests.

The inside decor has a white interior. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

She added: “Guests have said to me you must have been an interior designer when they see inside our cottages but it is just a flare I have always had.

“We have people who stay with us three-four time a year, I think they return because our site is just so pretty and picturesque.

“The grounds have been around for a thousand years so it has a very special atmosphere. Guests often say that they find it peaceful and spiritual and that the tranquillity is perfect.”

Dogs are permitted to stay - and the cottages have even won a dog friendly award and Jacqui says their standards of cleanliness are exceptionally high.

This is the third time they have won an award. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

All four homes are dog friendly. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

