Paramedics swoop on hotel after 'serious incident'

The incident was spotted by witnesses at the scene about 3pm on April 17 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police and paramedics arrived at the Holiday Inn at Copdock near Ipswich to respond to a “medical incident” this afternoon.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was spotted landing at the site as three ambulances, a doctor and two police cars arrived at the scene.

The incident at the hotel, which is opposite the college Suffolk One on the A1214, is thought to have occurred about 3pm.

The East of England Ambulance service sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to the scene.

“We were called to the Holiday Inn Ipswich following reports of a man suffering a serious medical emergency,” a spokesman said.

“The man was transported by road ambulance to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition.”

Emergency vehicles were seen leaving the car park at about 3.20pm.

There are no reports of excessive traffic at the traffic light-controlled at the junction next to the hotel, the intersection of cars from Hadleigh, the A12 and Ipswich town centre.