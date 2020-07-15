Escaped prisoner is found

Hollesley Bay prisoner Mark Nicholls absconded from prison on Friday July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A prisoner who absconded from jail in Suffolk has been arrested in Felixstowe.

Mark Nicholls, aged 38, was found to be missing from Hollesley Bay prison on the evening of Friday, July 10.

He is serving a sentence of five years and four months for burglary, dangerous driving and other offences.

Nicholls was arrested in Felixstowe on Tuesday, July 14, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He has been charged with escaping from lawful custody and was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday July 15).