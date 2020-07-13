Convicted burglar absconds from Hollesley Bay Prison

Hollesley Bay prisoner Mark Nicholls has absconded and has links to Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A convicted burglar serving a five-year sentence at Hollesley Bay Prison has been reported missing.

Mark Nicholls was last seen at the prison on Friday evening, July 10, and did not return to his room.

The 38-year-old is serving a sentence of five years and four months for burglary and dangerous driving, among other offences.

He is described as white, 6ft tall and of a medium build with brown hair. He has tattoos on both upper arms and on his left hand.

He has links to the Gainsborough area of Ipswich and Rochford, near Southend-on-Sea in Essex.

Anyone who has seen Nicholls or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.