Survivors of genocide to speak at university memorial event

The University of Suffolk where a holocaust memorial event will be held Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Genocide survivors and historians will meet with school pupils at the University of Suffolk for a Holocaust Memorial Day event.

The university – which recently instated Helen Pankhurst as its first ever chancellor – is to host the commemoration on Friday, January 25, between 12.30pm and 2.30pm at the Waterfront Building.

Presentations are set to be given by pupils at Northgate High School, who have been working on human rights projects.

Elizabeth Sugarman will also be speaking about her family’s experiences in Holland during the Second World War.

Historian Mike Leavy and Evariste Kanamugire, who survived the Rwandan massacre as a young boy, will also be giving their accounts.

Martin Simmonds, communications officer for Suffolk Refugee Support, will also speak.

Live music is to be provided by Nick Parry and Nigel Tuffs, while a free lunch is also on offer.

For more information, visit the University of Suffolk website.