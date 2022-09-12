Neighbours change road signs to commemorate the life of the Queen

Holyrood Close have decorated their road signs with pictures of the Queen as a commemoration of her life and a nod to her current resting place, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. - Credit: Dolly Carter

Residents of an Ipswich street have decorated road signs with pictures of the Queen.

At the end of Holyrood Close, where the street meets Belstead Road, neighbours have celebrated the life of the Queen by placing two pictures of her on the road signs.

The first of the pictures affixed to the road signs portrays a young Elizabeth in 1952 and the second is a photograph captured in the later years of her reign.

Sue Strutt, the co-ordinator of Holyrood Close's Neighbourhood Watch, said they had initially decided to clean and decorate the road signs for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

Upon the sad news of the Queen's passing, two of the close's residents decided to temporarily replace Suffolk's coat of arms with pictures of the Queen for a second time.

Sue said: "We're a very strong community and we initially came together during the Covid-19 pandemic to meet at 11am on the lawn for a chat.

"Since then, residents have adopted a real community spirit, not only for the Platinum Jubilee but now to commemorate the life of our Queen."

The Queen's coffin left Balmoral on Sunday, September 11 and, after a six-hour drive, arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse – the official residence of the monarchy in Scotland.

Here it rested ahead of the procession to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday afternoon.

During her reign, the Queen visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse annually for Holyrood Week, where she attended celebrations of Scottish culture and achievements.

On Tuesday, September 13, the Queen's coffin will be transported from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt and will then be taken to Buckingham Palace by road.

The monarch is then to lie in state for four days in Westminster Hall, before being buried within the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Speaking of Holyrood Close's role in the nation's mourning, Sue said: "It goes without saying that we're glad to have played our part in commemorating the life of our Queen."

