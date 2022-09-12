Neighbours change road signs to commemorate the life of the Queen
- Credit: Dolly Carter
Residents of an Ipswich street have decorated road signs with pictures of the Queen.
At the end of Holyrood Close, where the street meets Belstead Road, neighbours have celebrated the life of the Queen by placing two pictures of her on the road signs.
The first of the pictures affixed to the road signs portrays a young Elizabeth in 1952 and the second is a photograph captured in the later years of her reign.
Sue Strutt, the co-ordinator of Holyrood Close's Neighbourhood Watch, said they had initially decided to clean and decorate the road signs for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.
Upon the sad news of the Queen's passing, two of the close's residents decided to temporarily replace Suffolk's coat of arms with pictures of the Queen for a second time.
Sue said: "We're a very strong community and we initially came together during the Covid-19 pandemic to meet at 11am on the lawn for a chat.
"Since then, residents have adopted a real community spirit, not only for the Platinum Jubilee but now to commemorate the life of our Queen."
Most Read
- 1 Reign of King Charles III proclaimed in Ipswich
- 2 Willis looking for new uses for part of Ipswich office
- 3 Community comes together to honour 'kind and gentle' Ipswich mother and nan
- 4 7 roadworks to look out for in Suffolk this week
- 5 Men arrested on suspicion of firearms offences as police raid Ipswich flat
- 6 Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral
- 7 Man charged following serious assault in town centre
- 8 Thousands 'see history' at momentous Proclamation reading
- 9 Visitors queue to see Ipswich's heritage gems
- 10 Will places of work and schools be open on the day of the Queen's funeral?
The Queen's coffin left Balmoral on Sunday, September 11 and, after a six-hour drive, arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse – the official residence of the monarchy in Scotland.
Here it rested ahead of the procession to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday afternoon.
During her reign, the Queen visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse annually for Holyrood Week, where she attended celebrations of Scottish culture and achievements.
On Tuesday, September 13, the Queen's coffin will be transported from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt and will then be taken to Buckingham Palace by road.
The monarch is then to lie in state for four days in Westminster Hall, before being buried within the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Speaking of Holyrood Close's role in the nation's mourning, Sue said: "It goes without saying that we're glad to have played our part in commemorating the life of our Queen."
If you would like to share how you are commemorating the life of the Queen, please get in touch by emailing eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk and a member of the team will contact you.