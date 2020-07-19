Splashing about as water parks reopen in Ipswich parks
PUBLISHED: 16:39 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 19 July 2020
Children splashed about in the water play areas at two Ipswich parks this weekend as they reopened for the first time this year,
The splash zones in Bourne and Holywells parks usually open in spring but were forced to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the Government announced last week that they could open, along with outdoor pools, provided they are Covid-secure.
Ipswich Borough Council have put new measures in place to allow them to remain open throughout the summer holidays, and said they will be available seven days a week, between 10am and 5pm each day.
Children are asked to arrive ready to play, and not to change by the pools.
A maximum of 10 people can play at each water park at a time and no more than one adult can accompany each child.
Play may be limited to 40 minutes during busy periods.
