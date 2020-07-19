Gallery

Splashing about as water parks reopen in Ipswich parks

Joseph splashing around at Bourne Park Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Children splashed about in the water play areas at two Ipswich parks this weekend as they reopened for the first time this year,

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Families were making the most of the first day of the splash park at Bourne Park being open on Saturday Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Families were making the most of the first day of the splash park at Bourne Park being open on Saturday Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The splash zones in Bourne and Holywells parks usually open in spring but were forced to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Government announced last week that they could open, along with outdoor pools, provided they are Covid-secure.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Borough Council have put new measures in place to allow them to remain open throughout the summer holidays, and said they will be available seven days a week, between 10am and 5pm each day.

The sun may not have been out but families still enjoyed the water in Bourne Park, Ipswich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The sun may not have been out but families still enjoyed the water in Bourne Park, Ipswich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Children are asked to arrive ready to play, and not to change by the pools.

A maximum of 10 people can play at each water park at a time and no more than one adult can accompany each child.

Play may be limited to 40 minutes during busy periods.