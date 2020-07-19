E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Splashing about as water parks reopen in Ipswich parks

PUBLISHED: 16:39 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 19 July 2020

Joseph splashing around at Bourne Park Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Joseph splashing around at Bourne Park Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Children splashed about in the water play areas at two Ipswich parks this weekend as they reopened for the first time this year,

Families were making the most of the first day of the splash park at Bourne Park being open on Saturday Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The splash zones in Bourne and Holywells parks usually open in spring but were forced to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Government announced last week that they could open, along with outdoor pools, provided they are Covid-secure.

Ipswich Borough Council have put new measures in place to allow them to remain open throughout the summer holidays, and said they will be available seven days a week, between 10am and 5pm each day.

The sun may not have been out but families still enjoyed the water in Bourne Park, Ipswich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Children are asked to arrive ready to play, and not to change by the pools.

A maximum of 10 people can play at each water park at a time and no more than one adult can accompany each child.

Play may be limited to 40 minutes during busy periods.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what's next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

The Bolette, which is now part of the Fred.Olsen fleet Picture: FRED.OLSEN

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Meet the 3am riser who cycles Ipswich in the dead of night

Alex Pilgrim says he likes waking up early for his night-time cycle ride around Ipswich. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

