Did you attend Ipswich's Holywells High School in the noughties?

Holly Hume

Published: 6:45 PM March 29, 2021   
Children from five primary schools at Holywells High School launching the new Community Cricket Club

Children from five primary schools at Holywells High School launching the new Community Cricket Club with a kwikcricket competition and coaching in 2009 - Credit: Andy Abbott

Holywells High School has long since been demolished and rebuilt as Ipswich Academy - but many generations of residents still have memories of its long history.

Demolition at the Lindbergh Road site began in late 2013, after the new Ipswich Academy moved to a site in Brazier’s Wood Road under its new sponsor, the Paradigm Trust.

Holywells High School, Ipswich, being demolished in 2014

Holywells High School, Ipswich, being demolished in 2014 - Credit: Contributed

An aerial view of Holywells High School in the 1970s

An aerial view of the area of Ipswich between Felixstowe Road and Nacton Road taken in the 1970s with Priory Heath Schools, Holywells High School and its playing field are across the centre - Credit: Dave KIndred

Before its revival, the original high school was heavily involved in basketball - hosting senior Suffolk games and partnering with Ipswich Basketball Club to create an academy for local players in 2008.

The Year 7 Boys Suffolk Basketball Cup at Holywells High School: Chalkstone Middle Vs Beccles High 

The Year 7 Boys Suffolk Basketball Cup at Holywells High School: Chalkstone Middle Vs Beccles High - Credit: Lucy Taylor

There was a huge amount of community involvement in the 2000s, with specialist authors paying visits to the school. There were also days of action with Suffolk firefighters and emergency services.

Pupils from Holywells High School training at Princes Street Fire Station with firefighters

Pupils from Holywells High School training at Princes Street Fire Station with firefighters learn how to rescue accident victims from a crashed car in 2007 - Credit: Jerry Turner

Safer schools officer for Holywells High School PCSO John Hood meets with headteachers Nancy Robinson and Ian Bloom

Safer schools officer for Holywells High School PCSO John Hood, who passed away with coronavirus last year, meets with headteachers Nancy Robinson and Ian Bloom - Credit: Simon Parker

Beloved Suffolk Police Community Support Officer John Hood, who tragically died with coronavirus in 2020, was the safety officer for the school and closely liaised with former headteacher Nancy Robinson.

You may also want to watch:

The former Lindbergh Road site is now owned by Inspire Suffolk and was transformed into an events hall.

Simon Limbrick, head of music at Holywells High School with three pupils at a rapping and scratching workshop in 2005

Simon Limbrick, head of music at Holywells High School with three pupils, Nazir Uddin, Hussein Ali and Sadik Ali, at a rapping and scratching workshop in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr

Students enjoying a day of decorating Christmas cakes at Holywells High School circa 1996

Students enjoying a day of decorating Christmas cakes at Holywells High School circa 1996 - Credit: Archant

Holywells High School group The Holywells Rocketeers with IT Technician Mr Buchtyar in July 2008

Holywells High School group The Holywells Rocketeers with IT Technician Mr Buchtyar in July 2008 - Credit: Tom Potter

Holywells High school pupils organised a Christmas party for disabled children in 2006 

Holywells High school pupils organised a Christmas party for disabled children as part of their 'flexible curriculum course' in 2006 - Credit: Wendy Turner

Holywells High School pupils at Ipswich docks in 2005

Ivan Nicholls, mechanical and electrical engineer for the Environment agency shows Holywells High School pupils around the Velocity Control Structure at Ipswich docks in 2005 - Credit: Archant


