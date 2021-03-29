Gallery
Did you attend Ipswich's Holywells High School in the noughties?
Holywells High School has long since been demolished and rebuilt as Ipswich Academy - but many generations of residents still have memories of its long history.
Demolition at the Lindbergh Road site began in late 2013, after the new Ipswich Academy moved to a site in Brazier’s Wood Road under its new sponsor, the Paradigm Trust.
Before its revival, the original high school was heavily involved in basketball - hosting senior Suffolk games and partnering with Ipswich Basketball Club to create an academy for local players in 2008.
There was a huge amount of community involvement in the 2000s, with specialist authors paying visits to the school. There were also days of action with Suffolk firefighters and emergency services.
Beloved Suffolk Police Community Support Officer John Hood, who tragically died with coronavirus in 2020, was the safety officer for the school and closely liaised with former headteacher Nancy Robinson.
The former Lindbergh Road site is now owned by Inspire Suffolk and was transformed into an events hall.
