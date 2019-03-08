Spring activity event at Holywells Park

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 14:21 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 18 March 2019

Holywells Park in Ipswich will hold a spring fun event for all the family

Holywells Park in Ipswich will hold a spring fun event for all the family

Archant

Spring can be welcomed in at a historic Ipswich park with a free family activity day.

Holywells Park will be hosting ‘Welcome Spring’ on Saturday March 23 with a range of fun events such as finding the hare to win a prize, crafting, storytelling, planting seeds, and making homes for wildlife

There will also be home made refreshments on offer.

All the activities will take place in The Orchard area of the park and have been organised by the Friends of Holywells Park.

Admission is free and the event runs from 11am-2.30pm.

Holywells Park was once the home of the Cobbold brewing family, who used water from the natural springs there to be shipped to Harwich where their brewery was located.

It was given to the people of Ipswich by Lord Woodbridge in 1935 and opened as a park the following year.

It is on the English Heritage register of historic parks and gardens and is a designated conservation area.

For more details go to the Friends of Holywells Park website.

