Children make a splash as Holywells water feature switches on for summer

Aarene Kiddstanton (5) from Ipswich has a splash in the Holywells Park water fountain. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

On the hottest day of the year children and families have been cooling off in the Holywells water park - turned on just in time for the Easter bank holiday.

The special play area has become a popular place for families since it opened 12 years ago, with a water feature, a climbing net and a large model ship making it an exciting place for young people to enjoy the summer sun.

Today the council switched the water feature on for the first time this year and hundreds of young people were seen making a splash on what has been the hottest day of 2019 so far.

Lisa Stannard, the parks operations manager, said: “It's great to get the water feature up and running in time for the long Easter weekend.

“Add lots of warm spring sunshine and we are expecting more people to come to Holywells to enjoy themselves in beautiful surroundings.”

And the water fountains were not the only attraction. The ice cream stand was popular for those looking for an alternative way to cool off.

A worker from the Carte D'or ice cream stand in the park said she had not seen the park as busy in weeks.

She said: “Once the water fountain goes on the park explodes.

“This warm weather is attracting so many more people – we've had to get extra stock in for the warm weather and with it being a bank holiday too.

“I've not seen it this busy since last summer – which is great for our ice cream hut.”

Linda Davies, who lives in Ipswich, has spent many summers bringing her children to enjoy the warm weather at the park.

She said: “I love to bring my four-year-old and seven-year-old here with our friends. It's so close to home and the kids love it as it's a great way to enjoy the sunshine without having to go all the way to the beach at Felixstowe.”

The water feature will now be on from 10am to 6pm throughout the summer and Bourne Park paddling pool will reopen at the end of May.

The play park in Holywells was designed to mark the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown in Virginia US, by English settlers who were led by a Suffolk landowner, Bartholomew Gosnold, in 1607.