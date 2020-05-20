E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

This butcher is delivering foodie essentials across Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 May 2020

Chris Cleveley in front of one of Cleveleys home delivery vans Picture: Reece Cleveley

Chris Cleveley in front of one of Cleveleys home delivery vans Picture: Reece Cleveley

Archant

Cleveleys is known for its prime meats, but its fleet of vans is now ready to bring everything from flour and milk, to rice to your door.

Cleveleys is proud to deliver top-quality produce to Nofolk and Suffolk Picture: Reece CleveleyCleveleys is proud to deliver top-quality produce to Nofolk and Suffolk Picture: Reece Cleveley

Cleveleys is a family-run business that now offers a home delivery service for their range of top-quality meats, deli and pantry items, including a selection of cheese, butter, milk, flour and rice. Cleveleys is on a mission to champion local produce and is proud to have a fleet of 13 refrigerated vans ready to make chilled home deliveries throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.

With a reputation for supplying and making quality produce, Cleveleys has developed a 300-strong catering customer base, supplying hotels and restaurants throughout East Anglia, and in some cases, as far afield as Europe. Unfortunately, the current pandemic has caused Cleveleys catering customer base to reduce to approximately 30, and they have had to furlough 50 of their 70 staff members.

Owner, Chris Cleveley says: “We quickly realised that we had all the resources to start a home delivery food business, using our expertise we could deliver local produce directly to people’s homes.

You may also want to watch:

“Like many businesses we found ourselves with almost all our income cut off by the pandemic as the vast majority of our existing clients were closed down overnight.”

Chris continues: “The feedback and we have had from our new home customers has been fantastic and has given us the encouragement to carry on, as well as the motivation to continue with home deliveries as part of our future business plans.

“This support has not only given us the ability to continue trading but also enables us to be ready to support our catering customers when they are given the go ahead to reopen. As sales increase, we can also look forward to getting our 50 furloughed staff back to work.”

To browse Cleveley’ range or to place an order, please click here. Chris would also love to hear from any local businesses who feel their products may fit well alongside Cleveleys - please call 01986 782 241.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

McDonald’s will turn cars away when hitting capacity after police called to ‘major’ queues

The McDonalds drive-thru in Nacton Road, Ravenswood, will now be turning cars away when they reach capacity. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This butcher is delivering foodie essentials across Norfolk and Suffolk

Chris Cleveley in front of one of Cleveleys home delivery vans Picture: Reece Cleveley

Days Gone By - Did you take part in Ipswich and Felixstowe raft races?

Ipswich Port Raft Race in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

EFL ‘rule out’ expanded League One play-offs and confirm season will be ended if 12 clubs vote for it

The EFL have issued a statement. Picture: PA

Father-son duo to open dream jewellers in ‘bustling’ market town

Steve Harrow (far right) and his son George Harrow (left) will be opening Harrows Jewellers in Hadleigh, Suffolk. Picture: STEVE HARROW
Drive 24