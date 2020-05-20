This butcher is delivering foodie essentials across Norfolk and Suffolk

Chris Cleveley in front of one of Cleveleys home delivery vans Picture: Reece Cleveley Archant

Cleveleys is known for its prime meats, but its fleet of vans is now ready to bring everything from flour and milk, to rice to your door.

Cleveleys is proud to deliver top-quality produce to Nofolk and Suffolk Picture: Reece Cleveley Cleveleys is proud to deliver top-quality produce to Nofolk and Suffolk Picture: Reece Cleveley

Cleveleys is a family-run business that now offers a home delivery service for their range of top-quality meats, deli and pantry items, including a selection of cheese, butter, milk, flour and rice. Cleveleys is on a mission to champion local produce and is proud to have a fleet of 13 refrigerated vans ready to make chilled home deliveries throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.

With a reputation for supplying and making quality produce, Cleveleys has developed a 300-strong catering customer base, supplying hotels and restaurants throughout East Anglia, and in some cases, as far afield as Europe. Unfortunately, the current pandemic has caused Cleveleys catering customer base to reduce to approximately 30, and they have had to furlough 50 of their 70 staff members.

Owner, Chris Cleveley says: “We quickly realised that we had all the resources to start a home delivery food business, using our expertise we could deliver local produce directly to people’s homes.

“Like many businesses we found ourselves with almost all our income cut off by the pandemic as the vast majority of our existing clients were closed down overnight.”

Chris continues: “The feedback and we have had from our new home customers has been fantastic and has given us the encouragement to carry on, as well as the motivation to continue with home deliveries as part of our future business plans.

“This support has not only given us the ability to continue trading but also enables us to be ready to support our catering customers when they are given the go ahead to reopen. As sales increase, we can also look forward to getting our 50 furloughed staff back to work.”

To browse Cleveley’ range or to place an order, please click here. Chris would also love to hear from any local businesses who feel their products may fit well alongside Cleveleys - please call 01986 782 241.