Older people urged to stay well nourished amid malnutrition fears

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 14 March 2019

Wendy Chard; care manager, during her nutrition talk Picture: HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE

Older residents receiving care at home have been given vital tips on how to stay healthy and well-nourished amid concerns of malnutrition.

Gill Bishop; community engagement officer, Jess Eaton; quality assurance coordinator, Elaine Cauldron; caregiver and Michelle Storer; caregiver, with clients. Picture: HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CAREGill Bishop; community engagement officer, Jess Eaton; quality assurance coordinator, Elaine Cauldron; caregiver and Michelle Storer; caregiver, with clients. Picture: HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE

Home Instead Senior Care held a workshop in Ipswich after conducting a survey which revealed that nutrition was the number one concern for older people and their families.

The workshop saw Wendy Chard, care manager, and Gill Bishop, community engagement officer, speak about the importance of nutrition, how to spot malnutrition and dispel some of the misconceptions around diet and appetite for our older generations.

Joanna McCall, general manager at Home Instead Ipswich, said: “Food is such an important part of our lives and it is sad that older people don’t often enjoy food the same as they used to.

“We are on a mission to support our community and help reignite the love of food back into the over-75s, and make meal times more enjoyable.

“The workshop was designed to help people think about their own nutrition and the choices they are making when it comes to eating the right foods.”

