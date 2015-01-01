Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Suffolk’s homicide rate third lowest of all counties

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 12 February 2019

Homicide increased in the county from between 2015/16 and 2016/17 Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA WIRE

Homicide increased in the county from between 2015/16 and 2016/17 Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA WIRE

Police have been encouraged by the county’s homicide rate falling to the third lowest across England and Wales last year.

Only Wiltshire and Dorset experienced lower rates for the year ending March 2018.

Nationally, there were 726 homicides recorded during the same period the highest since 729 recorded in 2007/08.

With three homicides recorded in Suffolk over 12 months, the rate of four per million people was less than a third the national average of 12.4, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Homicides, which cover the offences of murder, manslaughter and infanticide, increased significantly in the county from two in 2015/16 to 10 in 2016/17 but then fell dramatically to a number greater than only Wiltshire, where just one homicide took place in the same time.

Statistics were recorded before the fatal stabbing of three young men on the county; 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich last June for which six people are currently standing trial; Lowestoft father Scott Tarrant in July for which Steven Butcher received a 22-year sentence at the beginning of February; and Ipswich man Daniel Saunders in December for which a 17-year-old boy has been charged, and four others released under investigation following their arrests on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 285 homicides where the method of killing was by a knife or sharp instrument was the most in England and Wales since the Home Office Homicide Index began in 1946.

The ONS said the rise seen in recent years had been most pronounced in male victims and those in younger age groups.

A police spokesman said: “It is reassuring to see that Suffolk has the third lowest homicide rate in the country and that such deaths are extremely rare in our county.

“However, we recognize the truly devastating impact that any homicide has on victims’ families, their friends and the significant detrimental impact such incidents have on our local communities.

“In this context, Suffolk continues to invest in its dedicated joint major investigation team to provide a professional and prioritised response to homicide crime.

“We also continue to work proactively with partner agencies to do all that we can to prevent violence from happening in the first place.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager has phone snatched from town bus stop

A woman had her phone snatched as she waited at a bus stop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Van driver says he did not see who got into his vehicle on day of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The Band – who says men can’t enjoy the great sounds of Take That?

The music of Take That comes to life in The Band, Photo: Matt Crockett

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Winner of our £1,000 giveaway competition revealed

Mary Brown couldn't beleive it when she found out she won £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything you need to know about fostering a dog

Could you look after a dog for the weekend? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists