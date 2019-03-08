Man denies assaulting girlfriend

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A homeless man repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend and controlled her during their relationship, it has been alleged.

Jordan Clarke allegedly made the woman feel worthless and would tell her where to go and what to do, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

On one occasion, while they were living in a tent at Nacton Shores, Clarke punched her face causing a cut above her eye and on another occasion he bit her ear.

Clarke had also allegedly put his hands round the woman's throat, causing her to lose consciousness, and when she cane round he had hit her around six times, said Joe Bird, prosecuting.

On May 18 this year the couple had been in Saxmundham when Clarke threatened to cut himself with a knife and when she tried to call the police he had allegedly assaulted her.

Clarke, 23, of no fixed address, has denied using controlling and coercive behaviour and three offences of assault by beating.

The court heard the couple's relationship started in October last year.

It was initially good but by January this year it had deteriorated when Clarke allegedly started being violent towards her.

The trial continues.