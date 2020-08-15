Police station could be converted into restaurant, shop and homes

The old Felixstowe police station could become a restaurant, shops and apartments Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fresh plans have been put forward for a former police station – which could now be turned into a restaurant/café and shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Glenfield Court - part of the former Felixstowe police station complex - coukld be converted to eight flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Glenfield Court - part of the former Felixstowe police station complex - coukld be converted to eight flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Pinn Homes Ltd has applied for permission for the project at Felixstowe’s old police station building, which already has consent to be changed into homes.

The company has told council planners that it wants to use the ground floor fronting onto High Road West as a restaurant or café plus a separate shop.

The rest of the building would be transformed into nine self-contained flats.

It is understood that Glenfield Court next door in Glenfield Avenue – a building which was previously accommodation for police officers in training and over the years has also been used to house specialist investigation units - would become eight flats under already agreed plans.

Pinn Homes Ltd said the former police station would feature eight one-bed apartments and one two-bed – with three flats on the ground floor and six upstairs.

The plans by Peterborough-based Monte Calvo Architects also show an extension for the flats at the rear.

There would be off-road parking for 22 cars, including for the café, and 13 cycle spaces.

Felixstowe Town Council has recommended to East Suffolk Council that approval be given.

Residents have asked the district council if plans to build homes in a rear car park will still proceed and expressed concern that the café and shop will increase car parking problems in the area.

The police station site has been vacant for a number of years, with officers moving across High Road West to join forces with the fire service at a new base.

East Suffolk Council has received a series of planning applications for the site since it was sold after being put up for sale for £1.5million.

These have included proposals to convert the 1930s police station, including cells and offices, into 18 flats and the plans for eight flats in Glenfield Court.

The police station in Felixstowe is not the first in Suffolk that a developer has wanted to convert into flats or houses.

Plans have been put forward for sites at Leiston, Aldeburgh and Woodbridge, while at Southwold flats and homes have been blocked and the police station listed as an asset of community value.