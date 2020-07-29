E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Former Tolly social club in Ipswich to go as new homes given green light

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 29 July 2020

The Rivers Social Club is set to make way for new homes. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Rivers Social Club is set to make way for new homes. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The former Tolly Cobbold Social Club on Landseer Road near Cliff Lane is set to be demolished and replaced by six homes after the redevelopment was given planning permission by Ipswich councillors.

The clubhouse and car park were all that was left after most of the Tolly sports and social club was redeveloped for housing in the 1990s – and it was renamed the Rivers Social Club after the brewery closed and its membership rules were eased.

At the time there were campaigns to try to save the sports field, but that was built on and the clubhouse remained only a social club.

However it finally closed two years ago and the land has been allocated for housing in the borough’s local plan. The application was for six detached and semi-detached homes and officers recommended that the borough’s planning and development committee approved the application.

Access to the homes will be from two separate entrances from Landseer Road. The application was granted unanimously by the committee during a virtual meeting that was held online.

