Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:25 PM June 24, 2021   
Alex Jay purchased the derelict property which was shown on the BBC 1 programme at a London auction 

Alex Jay purchased the derelict property which was shown on the BBC 1 programme at a London auction - Credit: Alex Jay

TV personality Martin Roberts was in Ipswich as the BBC filmed Homes Under the Hammer featuring a property in the town that was purchased at a London auction. 

The property, which was bought by Alex Jay from Suffolk, was shown on the BBC 1 programme on Tuesday, June 22. 

What the downstairs living area looked like when Mr Jay purchased the property 

What the downstairs living area looked like when Mr Jay purchased the property - Credit: Alex Jay

The two-bedroom property on Salisbury Road had a guide price of £90,000 at auction, and was bought for £110,000 by Mr Jay. 

Mr Roberts said the derelict house had nice qualities but had a lot of room for improvement. 

Mr Jay finished of his property to a high standard by knocking down a wall downstairs to add more space to the living area

Mr Jay finished of his property to a high standard by knocking down a wall downstairs to add more space to the living area - Credit: Alex Jay

Mr Jay, who has lived in Suffolk since he was a child, said he took on the challenge to redevelop the house after his plans to build his own home fell through. 

You may also want to watch:

Mr Jay said: "I was going to build my own house, but various building plots fell through.

Mr Jay said he enjoyed meeting TV personality Martin Roberts

Mr Jay said he enjoyed meeting TV personality Martin Roberts - Credit: Alex Jay

"I sold my previous house, so I needed somewhere to live, and then the property came up at auction in London, and a friend of mine bid on it on my behalf because I was at work.

"They came along and filmed my property and I met Martin Roberts who was just kind of how you would imagine him to be on the telly. 

"It was really interesting, they interviewed me in the derelict house, and I had to walk around the empty rooms looking."

The homes new kitchen has been finished to a very high standard

The home's new kitchen has been finished to a very high standard - Credit: Alex Jay

The house, which has now been finished to a very high standard, has a top range kitchen, home office and spacious living room 

Mr Jay has also installed two new bathrooms - which the house previously did not have any of.

Mr Jay on the BBC 1 programme

Mr Jay on the BBC 1 programme - Credit: Alex Jay

Mr Jay has also built a large garden room at the rear of his property. 

Speaking on the show Mr Roberts said Mr Jay did a really good job in refurbishing the house, making it feel so much more spacious, rearranging rooms and knocking down a wall. 

"It must have been quite the task for Alex to achieve," he said. 

Programme Name: Homes Under the Hammer - TX: n/a - Episode: Homes Under the Hammer (No. n/a) - Pictu

Martin Roberts filmed the BBC's Homes Under the Hammer - Credit: BBC/Lion TV

"The whole of the downstairs now flows completely."

As always on the show, an estate agents took a look around the home to give an estimate of how much it would sell for. Estate agent Robert Burdett said the property would make around £220,000 if sold. 

Mr Jay does not plan to sell the property just yet, and is deciding whether or not he wants to take on another redevelopment challenge.

Ipswich News

