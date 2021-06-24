Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
- Credit: Alex Jay
TV personality Martin Roberts was in Ipswich as the BBC filmed Homes Under the Hammer featuring a property in the town that was purchased at a London auction.
The property, which was bought by Alex Jay from Suffolk, was shown on the BBC 1 programme on Tuesday, June 22.
The two-bedroom property on Salisbury Road had a guide price of £90,000 at auction, and was bought for £110,000 by Mr Jay.
Mr Roberts said the derelict house had nice qualities but had a lot of room for improvement.
Mr Jay, who has lived in Suffolk since he was a child, said he took on the challenge to redevelop the house after his plans to build his own home fell through.
Mr Jay said: "I was going to build my own house, but various building plots fell through.
"I sold my previous house, so I needed somewhere to live, and then the property came up at auction in London, and a friend of mine bid on it on my behalf because I was at work.
"They came along and filmed my property and I met Martin Roberts who was just kind of how you would imagine him to be on the telly.
"It was really interesting, they interviewed me in the derelict house, and I had to walk around the empty rooms looking."
The house, which has now been finished to a very high standard, has a top range kitchen, home office and spacious living room
Mr Jay has also installed two new bathrooms - which the house previously did not have any of.
Mr Jay has also built a large garden room at the rear of his property.
Speaking on the show Mr Roberts said Mr Jay did a really good job in refurbishing the house, making it feel so much more spacious, rearranging rooms and knocking down a wall.
"It must have been quite the task for Alex to achieve," he said.
"The whole of the downstairs now flows completely."
As always on the show, an estate agents took a look around the home to give an estimate of how much it would sell for. Estate agent Robert Burdett said the property would make around £220,000 if sold.
Mr Jay does not plan to sell the property just yet, and is deciding whether or not he wants to take on another redevelopment challenge.