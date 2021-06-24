Published: 5:25 PM June 24, 2021

Alex Jay purchased the derelict property which was shown on the BBC 1 programme at a London auction - Credit: Alex Jay

TV personality Martin Roberts was in Ipswich as the BBC filmed Homes Under the Hammer featuring a property in the town that was purchased at a London auction.

The property, which was bought by Alex Jay from Suffolk, was shown on the BBC 1 programme on Tuesday, June 22.

What the downstairs living area looked like when Mr Jay purchased the property - Credit: Alex Jay

The two-bedroom property on Salisbury Road had a guide price of £90,000 at auction, and was bought for £110,000 by Mr Jay.

Mr Roberts said the derelict house had nice qualities but had a lot of room for improvement.

Mr Jay finished of his property to a high standard by knocking down a wall downstairs to add more space to the living area - Credit: Alex Jay

Mr Jay, who has lived in Suffolk since he was a child, said he took on the challenge to redevelop the house after his plans to build his own home fell through.

Mr Jay said: "I was going to build my own house, but various building plots fell through.

Mr Jay said he enjoyed meeting TV personality Martin Roberts - Credit: Alex Jay

"I sold my previous house, so I needed somewhere to live, and then the property came up at auction in London, and a friend of mine bid on it on my behalf because I was at work.

"They came along and filmed my property and I met Martin Roberts who was just kind of how you would imagine him to be on the telly.

"It was really interesting, they interviewed me in the derelict house, and I had to walk around the empty rooms looking."

The home's new kitchen has been finished to a very high standard - Credit: Alex Jay

The house, which has now been finished to a very high standard, has a top range kitchen, home office and spacious living room

Mr Jay has also installed two new bathrooms - which the house previously did not have any of.

Mr Jay on the BBC 1 programme - Credit: Alex Jay

Mr Jay has also built a large garden room at the rear of his property.

Speaking on the show Mr Roberts said Mr Jay did a really good job in refurbishing the house, making it feel so much more spacious, rearranging rooms and knocking down a wall.

"It must have been quite the task for Alex to achieve," he said.

Martin Roberts filmed the BBC's Homes Under the Hammer - Credit: BBC/Lion TV

"The whole of the downstairs now flows completely."

As always on the show, an estate agents took a look around the home to give an estimate of how much it would sell for. Estate agent Robert Burdett said the property would make around £220,000 if sold.

Mr Jay does not plan to sell the property just yet, and is deciding whether or not he wants to take on another redevelopment challenge.