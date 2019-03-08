16th century Suffolk cottage to star in Homes Under The Hammer

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich and Needham Market in November 2018 to film two properties. Picture: PA/WIRE PA

Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts was spotted filming in Ipswich and Needham market last year - and now one of the properties is set to air on TV.

Off filming Hammer in Ipswich. First time there. Anyone know any fascinating Ipswich facts? pic.twitter.com/8RrfqQgm7K — Martin Roberts (@TVMartinRoberts) November 13, 2018

A characterful cottage in Needham Market will be one of the latest properties to star in the 25th series of the BBC show, Homes Under The Hammer.

The episode will air on BBC One on Tuesday, June 25 at 10pm - with daytime TV presenter and former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here star, Martin Roberts, showing the BBC camera crew around the quirky cottage.

The 55-year-old visited Ipswich for the first time on Tuesday, November 13, calling it a "hidden gem".

During his trip to Suffolk, the property expert visited two run-down properties, one in Ipswich and the second in Needham Market.

Tuesday evening's show will follow the journey of the Needham Market property - a quirky cottage with elm floor boards and three large bedrooms.

Speaking of the renovation, Roberts said: "The cottage is traditionally brick built with fantastic potential - these types of renovations are the most exciting to see as they will be almost unrecognisable when we return.

"The new owners of the cottage gave up their jobs in IT and seemed really passionate about the project - they will be getting hands on and definitely aren't afraid to get their fingers dirty."

Despite this being Roberts' first visit to Ipswich, the Homes Under The Hammer team and former footballer Dion Dublin came to take a look around a newly converted flat in London Road last April.