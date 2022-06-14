'Perfect' big hike planned to launch art trail

The Hoot Hike that will launch this summer’s Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

A big hike will launch Ipswich's latest art trail this weekend as the town prepares for a summer of fun.

The 5km fundraising walk by St Elizabeth Hospice is going to kick off the Big Hoot and take walkers to see the owl statues spread around the town.

The trial is one of many anticipated events planned between June 19 and September 3 with the locations revealed for more than 100 statues.

The Hoot Hike will take place on Sunday, June 19.

Participants will meet outside Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park at 11am.

Christchurch Park will host the walk registration and the event village, which will be filled with a range of interactive activities, crafts, raffles, face painting and much more.

The Townsend Twins, Colchester’s favourite fitness instructor siblings, will make sure that everyone starts their Hoot Hike in the best way possible.

Townsend Twins will be attending the Hoot Hike - Credit: Townsend Twins

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “The Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 is all about the hospice coming together with the local community to celebrate art, raise awareness of the hospice and encourage people to explore Ipswich and support local shops and businesses.

“The Hoot Hike will be the perfect way to launch the trail and we are so thankful to all the businesses and organisations supporting both the trail and the Hoot Hike.

“We encourage everyone to join us on 19th June to capture a first glimpse of the sculptures, all while raising vital funds for the St Elizabeth Hospice.”

The Big Hoot is the third art trail in Ipswich organised by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with Wild in Art.