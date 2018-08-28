Sunshine and Showers

Record £30,000 donation gets Surviving Winter appeal off to a flying start in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 20 November 2018

Brad Jones, Joshua Hopkins and Tim Holder at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

This year’s Surviving Winter appeal has got off to one of its best ever starts in Suffolk – and has been boosted by a record £30,000 match funding pledge.

Organisations from all over the county at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOrganisations from all over the county at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The campaign, run by the Suffolk Community Foundation, helps vulnerable people with the cost of heating their homes over winter.

It asks people to donate their winter fuel payment, if they can afford to, or simply give money to the appeal.

That money is then redistributed immediately to vulnerable people struggling to pay heating bills.

In the first week, £20,000 has been pledged by the public – and now Woodbridge-based house-builder Hopkins Homes has said it will match fund up to £30,000, using money from its £150,000 Hopkins Winter Crisis Fund.

It’s the largest ever single donation to the Surviving Winter appeal.

Speaking of the launch of the Hopkins Winter Crisis Fund, which supports good causes across East Anglia, Joshua Hopkins said it had become apparent that fuel poverty is a “major issue” in the region.

He added: “We have worked closely with the Community Foundations to ensure this money reaches those most in need.

“As a result, I’m delighted to announce that as part of the Hopkins Winter Crisis Fund, we have offered to match fund donations to Suffolk Community Foundation’s Surviving Winter Appeal up to a sum of £30,000.”

A further £20,000 will be allocated by Hopkins as a small grants fund to be distributed through food banks and other outreach charities in the form of fuel vouchers or direct support with energy bills.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, welcomed the donation.

He said: “Last year was our most successful Surviving Winter appeal to date. We raised £110,000 and were able to help 668 households to keep warm.

“As a result we have been able to widen the pool of partners and charities we are working with this year and so we expect to have even greater levels of demand for assistance.

“Hopkins Homes’ support represents the largest single donation ever to Surviving Winter and provides a a major match funding boost to our campaign. Now all we need is for Suffolk people to step up and take advantage of Hopkins Homes’ generosity. Every penny they give will be doubled up to a value of £30,000. So with their help £30,000 will become £60,0000. This is an incredible opportunity and will make a very real difference to the lives of some of the most disadvantaged older members of our communities.”

How to make a donation

Donate online here or call Suffolk Community Foundation on 01473 602602.

You can donate by cheque using the coupon printed in the EADT, or in person at any branch of Ipswich Building Society

To receive help, simply visit any branch of Citizen’s Advice in Suffolk or call 01473 298634.

By pledging your Winter Fuel Payment, or alternatively simply making a donation, you can save lives and help vulnerable older people in Suffolk.

This year, Suffolk Community Foundation has partnered with local charities and businesses to deliver this appeal, including Citizens Advice Bureau, Age UK Suffolk, The Rural Coffee Caravan and Meet Up Mondays, Warm Homes Healthy People, EADT, East of England Co-operative, Hopkins Homes, Ipswich Building Society and Ipswich Town Football Club.

