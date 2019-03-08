Fire crews rescue 28-year-old horse from ditch near Ipswich

Firefighters were called to rescue a 28-year-old horse in Wattisham. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters were called out to a large animal rescue in Wattisham last night - spending more than three hours helping to free a 28-year-old horse which had become stuck.

Three appliances from Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Clay Hill Lane in Wattisham just after 6pm on Tuesday, October 15, after a horse had got trapped in a water-filled ditch.

Two crews from Princes Street and one from Hadleigh were called to attend the incident, where firefighters used lighting, animal rescue equipment and a Unimog appliance to free the 28-year-old horse.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that firefighters worked with the vet at the scene to ensure the horse was removed safely.

She said: "At first firefighters tried to manually free the horse, but this method was ineffective so they turned to animal rescue equipment."

After safely freeing the horse, firefighters left the animal in the care of its owner and a vet just after 10pm. It is believed to be unharmed.