Summer arrives at prom by pony

Published: 10:49 AM July 16, 2021

Summer White arriving with the pony at her Stonelodge Academy prom. - Credit: Sophie White

An Ipswich student ditched the limo in favour of a horse back ride to her end of school prom.

Sophie White's daughter Summer arrived at Stonelodge Academy's prom on pony Jazz - drawing crowds of admirers.

Summer, who has attended the special school for several years, was given the use of the horse by Dave Ablitt from Waterfront Property Solutions, and competes in horse riding competitions with him.

Jazz and Summer White at Stonelodge Academy in Ipswich - Credit: Sophie White

The grateful family already allows children to stroke and ride the horse but they want to give back further and are now offering to take the beloved pony to schools and care homes for visits.

Ms White said: "There must be children that could benefit or the elderly that would love a visit from a pony that is used to help children with difficulties."

And she added people would "love the attention" from feeling special with such a lovely animal showing up.

Ms White also has public liability insurance in case of accidents.

If you want to know more search Facebook for 'Team Waterfront'.



