Why is there a horse on the roof of this fire station?

PUBLISHED: 11:50 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 16 May 2019

The mystery horse on the roof of the Princes Street fire station in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The mystery horse on the roof of the Princes Street fire station in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Suzanne Day

Eagle-eyed commuters spotted a horse on the roof of the Princes Street fire station in Ipswich this morning - but what was the plastic model doing there?

Commuters have seen the horse which is beautifully positioned on the fire station roof in front of the Portman Road Stadium Picture: SUZANNE DAYCommuters have seen the horse which is beautifully positioned on the fire station roof in front of the Portman Road Stadium Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The answer is helping with a training exercise.

Watch Commander Buck joked: "Animals are high risk."

He explained that the horse is stabled at the station and another firefighter working at the station explained that the horse is used by firefighters practising for animal rescues using a specific piece of machinery.

The horse, which is nameless, has been living at the fire station for four years but is normally kept inside.

Because of the warm weather the firefighters at the station thought it was about time it had a spell in the sunshine.

Did you spot the horse on the roof this morning? What do you think he or she should be called? Let us know on the Ipswich Star Facebook Page.



