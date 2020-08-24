Fire service sent to rescue horse stuck in river

Fire fighters are using specialist equipment to help rescue a horse stuck in a river near Ipswich.

The service was called at 1.45pm to reports the animal had become stuck in a river in Paper Mill Lane at Bramford.

Three fire crews are at the scene - two from Princes Street and one from Ipswich East - and firefighters are using specialist animal rescue equipment to try and free the horse.

A spokesman from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently attending an animal rescue incident on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford.

“ A horse standing about 12 hands high is currently stuck in the river and is unable to climb out.

“Animal rescue equipment is being deployed as crews attempt to free the horse.”

The incident is understood to be ongoing and updates will be given later on.