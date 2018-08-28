Hospice charity shop burgled

Burglars who broke into the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Ipswich stole around £300.

St Elizabeth charity shop Picture: ARCHANT St Elizabeth charity shop Picture: ARCHANT

The shop, in Meredith Road, was forced to close for the day after suspects broke in through the shops back doors on Wednesday December 12.

The break-in was discovered on Thursday morning and police forensics experts were later sent to examine the scene.

A spokesman for St Elizabeth Hospice said: “Unfortunately this is becoming a regular occurrence, it’s not an isolated issue.

“Our Felixstowe shop was done about six months ago, so it’s not the first time this has happened.

“Taking money from a charity shop two weeks before Christmas is just taking money away from the supporters of the patient.”

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “At some point an unknwon offender has forced the backdoor of the shop.

“They then made an untidy search of the property and took an amount of cash.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 61 of December 13.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.