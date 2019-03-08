Challenge yourself to a half marathon route at next year's Midnight Walk

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Midnight Walk which has raised thousands of pounds for St Elizabeth's Hospice over the past 13 years.

The walk, which last year saw 1,966 participants take to the streets of Ipswich, will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

If you aren't quite brave enough to take on the half marathon distance there is also a 10km route available.

Rebecca Jedrzejewski, events and challenges fundraiser at the hospice said: "The Midnight Walk continues to be a vital event for the hospice, with the money raised equalling the amount needed to run the hospice for one week.

"We've given the event a makeover, with new branding and even more to enjoy on the night which will be revealed as we get closer to the event.

"We also want to appeal to those supporters looking for more of a challenge with a new half-marathon route added alongside the 10km route. Early bird tickets are on sale now for £13 with each walker encouraged to fundraise with their friends and family."

This year organisers are taking a greener approach, purchasing an early bird ticket is only the way to get a coveted Midnight Walk 2020 branded t shirt - meaning there is less wastage.

