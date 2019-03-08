E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Challenge yourself to a half marathon route at next year's Midnight Walk

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 November 2019

Exciting changes have been made ahead of the Midnight Walk 2020 Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

Exciting changes have been made ahead of the Midnight Walk 2020 Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

Archant

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Midnight Walk which has raised thousands of pounds for St Elizabeth's Hospice over the past 13 years.

Early bird tickets for the St Elizabeth Hospice Walk 2020 are on sale now Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICEEarly bird tickets for the St Elizabeth Hospice Walk 2020 are on sale now Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

The walk, which last year saw 1,966 participants take to the streets of Ipswich, will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

If you aren't quite brave enough to take on the half marathon distance there is also a 10km route available.

You may also want to watch:

Rebecca Jedrzejewski, events and challenges fundraiser at the hospice said: "The Midnight Walk continues to be a vital event for the hospice, with the money raised equalling the amount needed to run the hospice for one week.

"We've given the event a makeover, with new branding and even more to enjoy on the night which will be revealed as we get closer to the event.

"We also want to appeal to those supporters looking for more of a challenge with a new half-marathon route added alongside the 10km route. Early bird tickets are on sale now for £13 with each walker encouraged to fundraise with their friends and family."

This year organisers are taking a greener approach, purchasing an early bird ticket is only the way to get a coveted Midnight Walk 2020 branded t shirt - meaning there is less wastage.

To buy your early bird ticket and find out more about the event please visit the St Elizabeth Hospice website.















Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Noah’s Ark set to dock in Ipswich on Saturday morning

The Noah's Ark replica due in Ipswich on Saturday morning Picture: Bigship BV

Most Read

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Noah’s Ark set to dock in Ipswich on Saturday morning

The Noah's Ark replica due in Ipswich on Saturday morning Picture: Bigship BV

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Murder probe launched after death of woman in her 40s in Suffolk

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shock as Ipswich mum finds discarded needles on her walk to nursery

A mum from Ipswich has spoken of her panic after finding discarded needles, as she was walking with her young son in his pushchair Picture: IPSWICH AGAINST GANGS

Runners and cyclists take on gruelling challenge around Foxhall Stadium

Younger runners got to take part in a fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands pay respects to Suffolk and Essex’s fallen heroes on Remembrance Sunday

Crowds of people attended the Remembrance Sunday serivice at The Cenotaph in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No excuse for 10 changes – Ipswich may as well not bother entering the FA Cup if it’s that big an inconvenience

Flynn Downes holds his head after going close with a late effort. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists