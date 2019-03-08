Partly Cloudy

Mullets, lycra and leg warmers on show as thousands take part in Midnight Walk

PUBLISHED: 11:48 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 12 May 2019

Two thousand people took part in the annual Midnight Walk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Two thousand people took part in the annual Midnight Walk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Two thousand people took to the streets of Ipswich on Saturday night to take part in the annual Midnight Walk for St Elizabeth Hospice.

The event, which is in its 13th year raises money for the St Elizabeth Hospice and is the charity's largest annual fundraising event and is expected to raise more than £200,000.

Those taking part were asked to wear their finest 80s inspired accessories with bold make-up, lycra and leg warmers on show at the event.

Participants warmed up with an 80s inspired dance routine before watching a video featuring photos of people who were being remembered during the Midnight Walk.

The walkers also heard from Karen Baines, whose husband Ian died last year at the hospice from oesophageal cancer.

Mrs Baines talked about the support that she and her children, Josh and Matthew, had received.

The family have so far raised more than £2,500 for the hospice and also took part in the walk last night in Mr Baines' memory.

The crowds also heard from patients Josh Margereson and Dom Davies about their experiences at the hospice and how the new short breaks that it offers helped them to become more independent.

Walkers then had a choice of two routes- six miles or ten miles- with a sea of bright pink -T-shirts all setting off and meeting up at Trinity Park.

Becky Jedrzejewski, events fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "We couldn't be more grateful to everyone who helped us organise this event, our volunteers, sponsors, suppliers and of course - the 2000 wonderful people who participated in the walk and have been fundraising for us every step of the way!

"Every year it means so much to us to have so many people committed to this event and we hope all of our walkers had an incredible time.

"As always, the stop at the memory tree at the hospice was a really special moment for our walkers and really brings home why we do this event year. For the people we love, and for the thousands of patients every year who will need the support of the hospice."

The final fundraising total for the walk will be known in the next few weeks.

