News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Dog walkers encouraged to use daily stroll to help hospice

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 1:25 PM April 7, 2022
St Elizabeth Hospice has announced its new event Take My Lead

St Elizabeth Hospice has announced its new event Take My Lead - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Dog owners and their four-legged friends are being called upon to use their daily walk to support hospice patients. 

St Elizabeth Hospice has set 'Take My Lead' up as a way of raising more fund. 

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are being invited with their owners to take part in the either 5km or 10km route around Woolverstone House, Ipswich, and its surrounding grounds.

Take My Lead will be held at Woolverstone Hall

Take My Lead will be held at Woolverstone Hall - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The event will take place on May 15, starting at 10am, with refreshments and food being available to purchase on site, and participants are able to bring their own picnics to enjoy.

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at the hospice said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of Take My Lead. It will help us raise vital funds for the hospice and our work in the local community."

Tickets cost £10 for one adult and one dog, with £6 per additional adult and £4 per additional dog. Young people aged 17 and under go free. Registration must be completed by 12pm on May 12.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police are investigating a break-in at a house in Highfield Approach in Ipswich (stock image

Suffolk Constabulary

Warrants issued for arrests of three men after Ipswich cannabis farm find

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ian and Bernadette Roberts are a family run business who have opened Teamix cafe Serving bubble tea

Food and Drink

Business expands after three years in Ipswich market

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
EADT/STARpics sarah lucy brown 3/11/11UCS graduation ceremony for the School of Applied Soci

June Brown's former Ipswich school pays tribute to soap icon

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon