Dog walkers encouraged to use daily stroll to help hospice

St Elizabeth Hospice has announced its new event Take My Lead - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Dog owners and their four-legged friends are being called upon to use their daily walk to support hospice patients.

St Elizabeth Hospice has set 'Take My Lead' up as a way of raising more fund.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are being invited with their owners to take part in the either 5km or 10km route around Woolverstone House, Ipswich, and its surrounding grounds.

Take My Lead will be held at Woolverstone Hall - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The event will take place on May 15, starting at 10am, with refreshments and food being available to purchase on site, and participants are able to bring their own picnics to enjoy.

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at the hospice said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of Take My Lead. It will help us raise vital funds for the hospice and our work in the local community."

Tickets cost £10 for one adult and one dog, with £6 per additional adult and £4 per additional dog. Young people aged 17 and under go free. Registration must be completed by 12pm on May 12.