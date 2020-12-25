Send Christmas and New Year messages to loved ones via hospital radio

Published: 8:00 AM December 25, 2020

With restrictions on hospital visits over Christmas and New Year, family and friends can send special messages to patients via hospital radio shows.

Hospital Radio Ipswich and Colchester are both broadcasting live all through the holiday period, and encouraging people to send in requests for their loved ones..

The stations have continued live broadcasting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with teams of volunteer broadcasters. Patients can listen to both stations live via bedside units and their programmes can also be heard online.

Both stations are doing live broadcasts on Christmas Day, with special guest Nick Hulme, CEO of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

Hospital Radio Colchester station manager Andy Patrick said “With the continued restrictions on visiting loved ones, Hospital Radio provides the ideal link for families and friends to stay in touch this Christmas and send those special messages of love and support, with a personally chosen song request to help link home to hospital.”

If you have a request for Hospital Radio Ipswich, call 01473 704666. To make a request for Hospital Radio Colchester, call 01206 756400 or visit the station's website.