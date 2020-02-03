Gallery

Nostalgia: Burning rubber at the Hot Rod World Finals in 1984

Smoke and dust getting kicked up as the cars make their way round the circuit Picture: DAVID KINDRED DAVID KINDRED

Burning rubber and melting ice creams - it was a hot sunny weekend for the Hot Rod World Finals at the Foxhall Stadium back in 1984.

The winner of the world finals as he get paraded around the track Picture: DAVID KINDRED The winner of the world finals as he get paraded around the track Picture: DAVID KINDRED

As always the event - staged at Foxhall since 1972 - attracted huge crowds to see bangers, superstox, stock cars and, of course, the main race with the hot rod world championship up for grabs.

The event always attracts huge crowds Picture: DAVID KINDRED The event always attracts huge crowds Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Winner in 1984 was Peter Grimer, then 28, a popular racer from the Midlands who won heaps of races during his career and was five times in the top four in the world, 1985 National Champion, and 1983 English Champ.

One of the drivers ahead of the race start Picture: DAVID KINDRED One of the drivers ahead of the race start Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Peter drove a Toyota Starlet to victory - the model won the world final six years in a row in the 1980s.

The view of the action from the stands at Foxhall Stadium Picture: DAVID KINDRED The view of the action from the stands at Foxhall Stadium Picture: DAVID KINDRED

He also took a podium place in 1990 just before he retired.

One of the cars met a rather unfortunate end to the race Picture: DAVID KINDRED One of the cars met a rather unfortunate end to the race Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It was a great weekend of racing for the crowds with all the sport's top stars in action.

Close competition during the hot rod world final Picture: DAVID KINDRED Close competition during the hot rod world final Picture: DAVID KINDRED

