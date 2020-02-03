E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Burning rubber at the Hot Rod World Finals in 1984

PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 February 2020

Smoke and dust getting kicked up as the cars make their way round the circuit Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Smoke and dust getting kicked up as the cars make their way round the circuit Picture: DAVID KINDRED

DAVID KINDRED

Burning rubber and melting ice creams - it was a hot sunny weekend for the Hot Rod World Finals at the Foxhall Stadium back in 1984.

The winner of the world finals as he get paraded around the track Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe winner of the world finals as he get paraded around the track Picture: DAVID KINDRED

As always the event - staged at Foxhall since 1972 - attracted huge crowds to see bangers, superstox, stock cars and, of course, the main race with the hot rod world championship up for grabs.

The event always attracts huge crowds Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe event always attracts huge crowds Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Winner in 1984 was Peter Grimer, then 28, a popular racer from the Midlands who won heaps of races during his career and was five times in the top four in the world, 1985 National Champion, and 1983 English Champ.

One of the drivers ahead of the race start Picture: DAVID KINDREDOne of the drivers ahead of the race start Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Peter drove a Toyota Starlet to victory - the model won the world final six years in a row in the 1980s.

The view of the action from the stands at Foxhall Stadium Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe view of the action from the stands at Foxhall Stadium Picture: DAVID KINDRED

He also took a podium place in 1990 just before he retired.

One of the cars met a rather unfortunate end to the race Picture: DAVID KINDREDOne of the cars met a rather unfortunate end to the race Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It was a great weekend of racing for the crowds with all the sport's top stars in action.

Close competition during the hot rod world final Picture: DAVID KINDREDClose competition during the hot rod world final Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Did you attend the event - or do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Photograph of the Sailmakers escalator comes second in an international competition

Colin Jones (left) presents Derek Adams with the 2nd Place Architectural Photographer of the Year 2019 Picture: ADRIAN BARNETT

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

