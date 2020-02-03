Nostalgia: Burning rubber at the Hot Rod World Finals in 1984
PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 February 2020
DAVID KINDRED
Burning rubber and melting ice creams - it was a hot sunny weekend for the Hot Rod World Finals at the Foxhall Stadium back in 1984.
As always the event - staged at Foxhall since 1972 - attracted huge crowds to see bangers, superstox, stock cars and, of course, the main race with the hot rod world championship up for grabs.
Winner in 1984 was Peter Grimer, then 28, a popular racer from the Midlands who won heaps of races during his career and was five times in the top four in the world, 1985 National Champion, and 1983 English Champ.
Peter drove a Toyota Starlet to victory - the model won the world final six years in a row in the 1980s.
He also took a podium place in 1990 just before he retired.
It was a great weekend of racing for the crowds with all the sport's top stars in action.
