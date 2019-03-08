Have you been out and about in sunny Suffolk today?
It's been a sweltering day across Suffolk with temperatures nearing 30C.
As Suffolk bathed in the hottest temperatures of the year so far.
At lunchtime Santon Downham reached 28.5C, beating this year's previous high of 28.1C at the start of this month.
It's also been a packed day for businesses in our coastal towns.
"It was very very busy today," said Jessie Fotherby, owner of the Little Ice Cream Company in Felixstowe.
"The weather makes a massive difference. The girls in the shop work very hard on days like today."
"The new gardens and everything makes such a difference," said Mrs Fotherby.
"I have been here for 24 years. When I first came here it was different. Felixstowe as a town benefits hugely from this sort of weather."
Mrs Fotherby, who also owns a bar close to the sea front, said that her businesses were very reliant on the weather.
"We take all we can get," said Mrs Fotherby,"and sunshine will bring people."
Aside from ice cream sales of barbecue food have soared this weekend, according to Tesco, with the supermarket predicting it will sell more than one million packs of sausages, 650,000 packs of burgers and 50,000 disposable barbecues over the weekend.
The predicted figure for sales of barbecue meat is double that of last weekend.
Temperatures are set to dip a little bit on Sunday with forecasters expecting highs of 25C.