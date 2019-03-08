Gallery

Have you been out and about in sunny Suffolk today?

Gabi, Marcin and Max enjoy the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It's been a sweltering day across Suffolk with temperatures nearing 30C.

Patty Przywara enjoying the sea in her mermaid costume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Patty Przywara enjoying the sea in her mermaid costume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As Suffolk bathed in the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

At lunchtime Santon Downham reached 28.5C, beating this year's previous high of 28.1C at the start of this month.

It's also been a packed day for businesses in our coastal towns.

"It was very very busy today," said Jessie Fotherby, owner of the Little Ice Cream Company in Felixstowe.

People flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The weather makes a massive difference. The girls in the shop work very hard on days like today."

"The new gardens and everything makes such a difference," said Mrs Fotherby.

"I have been here for 24 years. When I first came here it was different. Felixstowe as a town benefits hugely from this sort of weather."

People flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mrs Fotherby, who also owns a bar close to the sea front, said that her businesses were very reliant on the weather.

"We take all we can get," said Mrs Fotherby,"and sunshine will bring people."

Aside from ice cream sales of barbecue food have soared this weekend, according to Tesco, with the supermarket predicting it will sell more than one million packs of sausages, 650,000 packs of burgers and 50,000 disposable barbecues over the weekend.

The predicted figure for sales of barbecue meat is double that of last weekend.

Gabi having fun in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Gabi having fun in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Temperatures are set to dip a little bit on Sunday with forecasters expecting highs of 25C.