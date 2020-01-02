Milsoms reveals plans for major new extension at Kesgrave Hall

Plans have been revealed for the Kesgrave Milsoms expansion of a new hotel of 27 bedrooms, as shown in this picture of what the proposed site will look like. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Plans have been unveiled to further extend a popular listed hotel on the outskirts of Ipswich with the creation of a new two-storey building.



The plans would see the new expansion to Milsoms Kesgrave Hall built to the side of the main building, housing 27 additional rooms and bringing the four star hotel's total to 50.

Built from concrete and brick with charred timber and zinc cladding, the proposed building is intended to be contemporary whilst blending in against the hotel's woodland backdrop.

The hotel is also currently constructing a £1.5million luxury health spa, planned to open at the end of March 2020, while the planned restaurant expansion will take place when the additional hotel rooms are added - if approved.

Planners at East Suffolk Council have been told the historical significance of the hall - which is Grade II listed - will be protected.



Paul Milsom, director of Kesgrave Hall, said: "Our current facilities have performed very well over the last 10 years and we are happy to be gradually expanding."

He said Kesgrave is a popular location and added: "We are really excited about this area, it's growing with the town and coastal areas and it's a place people want to come and stay.

"That is not to say it doesn't have its own challenges but we definitely feel there is a requirement for more."

Mr Milsom said over the years the hotel has increased the number of rooms, as well as adding the Hangar for events.

"It's a big site, 38 acres roughly, and it's a hub for both leisure and business with Martlesham Heath nearby and the BT Hub bringing business," he added.

The main hall was built for William Cunliffe Shaw MP in 1812.

ANGLIA BUSINESS L-R Jonathan Hills, Geraldine Milsom and Paul Milsom (Milsom Hotels). Pics-Sarah Lucy Brown 15/10/07 ANGLIA BUSINESS L-R Jonathan Hills, Geraldine Milsom and Paul Milsom (Milsom Hotels). Pics-Sarah Lucy Brown 15/10/07

Milsom Hotels bought it in 2007 and it opened as a hotel a year later.

The new development will offer larger rooms with balconies and beautiful views of the woodland surrounding the establishment.

Mr Milsom added: "It is at the upper end of the market, but we do have lots of customers who walk round the corner from Kesgrave.

"There's a real socio-economic mix, a great age range and plenty of diversity and we are proud to have a business that is approachable and appeals to local people.

Paul Milsom. Picture: MILSOM HOTELS AND RESTAURANTS Paul Milsom. Picture: MILSOM HOTELS AND RESTAURANTS

"It's not some stuffy country house hotel."

The plans have been submitted to East Suffolk Council and the application will be reviewed in due course.