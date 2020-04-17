E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fire breaks out in house near Chantry Park

PUBLISHED: 07:12 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:18 17 April 2020

Fire fighters battled flames at a property in Hadleigh Road, opposite Chantry Park. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire fighters battled flames at a property in Hadleigh Road, opposite Chantry Park. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Firefighters were forced to call for assistance when tackling a large house fire last night at a property opposite Chantry Park in Ipswich and a crew remains at the scene today.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property in Hadleigh Road last night at 9.27pm to reports that a house was on fire.

Two crews attended the scene initially but had to call for back up manpower and water when they realised the size of the fire.

A further four crews raced to the blaze which measured 20m x 7m and was described as well alight.

A pair of jets and a hose were used to quell the flames as firefighters sectorised the fire, working on it in small sections to break it down.

The fire was finally made safe by 11.38pm last night and a relief crew have remained on site to dampen down and check for hot spots.

An investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire will be conducted today in the daylight.

UK Power Networks were called to shut off power in the area to ensure the firefighters could safely do their jobs.

Police were also called to control traffic in the area during the incident.

No one was injured in the blaze and it is not thought that anyone was inside the property when it happened.

The owner of the building was present at the incident.

